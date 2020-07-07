Latest Effort on Curbing Abortions Meets With Resistance

The issue of whether to restrict abortions has flared up again in Iowa. Last week, a judge temporarily blocked enforcement of Iowa’s new law that requires a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion. The bill was passed with GOP support just before the Legislature adjourned – and then quickly met with a lawsuit from Planned Parenthood.

Kristin Ford, national communications director with the group NARAL Pro-Choice America, doesn’t think the delay will ultimately deter conservative leaders in states like Iowa.

Ford notes this mind-set runs contrary to public opinion. In a 2019 Pew Research Center poll, 61% of respondents said abortion should be legal “in all or most cases.” Similar Pew polls have found 52% of Iowans identify as pro-choice, although other polls have found statewide support slipping. When she signed the law, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds said she was “proud to stand up for the sanctity of every human life.”

Courts have struck down similar laws in Iowa in recent years, including a 72-hour waiting period. And this past week, the U. S. Supreme Court rued against a law from Louisiana.

Ford says despite the high court’s ruling, this issue is far from settled.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, more than 25 states have some form of waiting period before a woman can have an abortion. Most are 24 hours.