Larry Luverne Kearney, age 70 of Forest City, passed away June 12, 2020 at Westview Care Center in Britt after a brief battle with ALS.

A celebration of life will be held at 4:00 PM, Saturday, July 11th, 2020 at the Kearney residence, 3370 Taft Avenue, Forest City. This event will be held outside so casual dress is encouraged and please also respect social distancing guidelines.

Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City.

