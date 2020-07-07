Forest City Dominates Northwood-Kensett in Non-Conference Baseball

Forest City 15 Northwood-Kensett 5

Audio Recap

Reese Moore came into the game with the state’s fourth best slugging percentage. With his two home runs and double, he will add to that. He also came in with the state’s third best on base percentage, Moore was on base 4 out of 5 at-bats last night. Reese hit his fourth and fifth homers of the year, he is the first Indian in at least a decade to hit more then three home runs in a season.

Winning Pitcher – Noah Miller 6IP 5 ER 8 H 3 BB 5 SO

Losing Pitcher – Jace Gentz 4 IP 3 ER 5 H 2 BB 1 SO

R. Moore – FC 2 HR, 1 2B, & 3 RBI

Knudson – FC 2 H, 1 2B, & 2 RBI

A. Gerdes – FC 2 H 4 RBI

The offensive trends between Forest City and Northwood-Kensett continue. In the last seven contests, Forest City is 7-0 scoring 115 runs and only giving up 32.

NEXT UP – @ West Fork tonight 7:30 pm first pitch