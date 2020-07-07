Ernst, Grassley Introduce Bill to Lower Prescription Drug Costs for Iowans

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) is continuing her work to lower health care costs for Iowans. Ernst joined Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and a number of her colleagues to introduce the Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act of 2020, which originally passed out of the Senate Finance Committee on a bipartisan 19-9 vote, including all committee Democrats.

“Throughout my 99 County Tour, during tele-town halls, or in conversations around the kitchen table with my family members who depend on life-saving medications, Iowans have made it clear that they want to see Congress take action to lower the skyrocketing cost of prescription drugs. This issue has been a top priority for me and it’s why I’ve been working across the aisle on a number of proposals. While we’ve made some progress, there’s more work to do,” said Senator Joni Ernst. “COVID-19 has emphasized the need to address health care costs. This is no time for election year politics. Iowans want to see us lower the cost of health care, and I’m committed to working with my colleagues to do just that.”

“Democrats’ election year political games aren’t going to get in the way of our moving forward on behalf of the American people to lower prescription drug prices this Congress,” said Senator Chuck Grassley. “The coronavirus pandemic makes our bipartisan work all the more urgent and necessary. There’s no better time to address the health care affordability than in a public health crisis. With millions of Americans unemployed and facing the threat of coronavirus, affording their prescription medicine should be the least of their concern. Our bill would provide peace of mind to so many Americans. Congress must put politics aside and finally act to lower prescription drug prices in the next coronavirus relief bill.”

Senator Ernst helped pass the CREATES Act through the Senate and get it signed into law, which provides for more competition in the marketplace to help drive down costs.

In addition to the Grassley proposal, Senator Ernst is working on Senator Mike Crapo’s (R-ID) proposal, the Lower Costs More Cures Act, to lower prescription drug prices, bring greater transparency to the prescription drug industry and encourage American ingenuity in the development of new treatments and cures.