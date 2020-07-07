COVID-19 Death in Hancock County Denied by Officials

The state dashboard that tallies cases and deaths of those afflicted by COVID-19 appears to be inaccurate. Health officials in Hancock County are saying that the first death reported in the county is a mistake and that no death from COVID -19 has taken place.

Hancock County has had 55 cases of the virus while Winnebago has had 29. Just to the south in Wright 386 cases and one reported death.

Other counties in the area see Worth with 20 cases, Kossuth with 36 and Franklin has had 92. Cerro Gordo has 184 cases and one death. Only Cerro Gordo and Wright have had one death each from the virus.