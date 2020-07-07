Baseball and Softball Scores From 7/6

Baseball

KIOW- Forest City 15 Northwood 5

Webster City 15 Algona 5

makeup game – North Iowa 4 North Butler 1

Kade Hobbs 7 IP 4 H 0 ER 1 BB 5 SO

Hunter Meinders 2 Hits 1 Run

Osage 5 Lake Mills 3

Pocahontas Area 9 North Union 1

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 4 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3

Nashua-Plainfield 7 Central Springs 6

Humboldt 3 Clear Lake 0

Newman Catholic 15 West Fork 2

Saint Ansgar 8 South Winneshiek 4

Rockford 11 West Hancock 3

Softball

Rockford 19 West Hancock 5 – KHAM

Newman Catholic 10 West Fork 0

Ames 11 Mason City 1

Ames 16 Mason City 4

Newman 4 North Union 3

Tonight

KIOW – Forest City Softball 5-7 vs West Fork 2-8

The Forest City softball team will travel to Sheffield to take on West Fork in non-conference play tonight. West Fork won last year’s meeting 11-4 but Forest City won in 2018, 3-2. Both teams are led offensively by juniors. Forest City’s Hannah Anderson is hitting .417 with 15 RBI and five doubles. Mackenzie Fessler leads the Warhawks with 11 hits, batting .379, and 7 RBI.

Pregame show at 5:50 pm and first pitch at 6:00 pm.