LeAllyn C. Josten, 78, of Clear Lake, formerly of Klemme, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Immanuel Reformed United Church of Christ in Klemme with Pastor David Boogerd officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. Burial will be at Ell Township Cemetery in Klemme.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Immanuel Reformed United Church of Christ or One Vision in Clear Lake.

LeAllyn Calvin Josten, the youngest son of August and Vergie (Meinders) Josten, was born Jan 25, 1942 on his parents’ farm near Klemme. He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Reformed United Church of Christ in Klemme where he was a lifelong member. He attended Klemme Public Schools. LeAllyn was one of the first Klemme children to receive education specially designed for a child with intellectual disabilities. Most of his life LeAllyn worked as a farm hand for neighbors and family. He especially enjoyed working with machinery. He was always a very willing and hard worker. Later in his life, he worked at Opportunity Village in Clear Lake. He enjoyed fishing and was a fishing instructor at the ARC Special Needs camp. He also liked doing various crafts, especially making potholders and using beads. He lovingly cared for his Mother in their home in her last years. LeAllyn had a warm generous heart and loved interacting with people.

LeAllyn is survived by his three siblings, LeRoy Josten and his special friend, June Wheeldon, of Klemme, LaVurne Josten and his wife, Sharon, of Forest City and LaVohn Josten and her husband, Richard Smiley, of Amery WI; nieces and nephews, including Greg (Lisa) Josten, Nancy (Aaron) Cook, Chrystal (George) Sanchez, Kayla (Doug) Reynolds and Teesha (Karl) Kirschbaum; niece-in-law, Connie Josten; plus many cousins, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and nephews, Thad Landon Josten and Bret Evan Josten. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com