Forest City and Lake Mills Baseball and Softball Photo Gallery

Softball

Forest City 13 Lake Mills 1

Forest City has now won the last three match ups in this series by 34 runs, 37-3.

Baseball

Lake Mills 6 Forest City 3

Lake Mills beat Forest City to win the outright TIC West Conference title for the first time and the first title of any kind since 2001. It was the first win by the Bulldogs over Indians in the last seven tries. In the last 13 meetings, this was only the third game with more then a two run spread.

