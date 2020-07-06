Carolyn Skiye

Carolyn F. Skiye, age 74, of Belmond, IA, died, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Mercy One-North Iowa, mason City, IA.

Public Funeral Services will be Thursday, July 9, 2020, 11 AM, at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street Southeast, Belmond. The Reverend Leila Blackburn will be officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery.

Public Visitation will be Wednesday at the Belmond Methodist Church from 5-PM and from 10-11 AM Thursday at the church prior to the funeral services.

Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.