Bernard Pannkuk, 96, of Britt, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Graveside services for Bernard Pannkuk will be private, and a Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.

Ewing Funeral Home in Britt is assisting the family.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Chapel

178 Center Street West

Britt, Iowa 50423

641-843-3839