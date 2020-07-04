Saturday Morning Fishing Report: A Good 4th Weekend in Store at the Water

Fishing on this 4th of July weekend looks to be promising with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s during the day and mid 60s overnight. Rain looks to hold off this weekend which will make for a good time to get out on the lake or fish by the bank.

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.

For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Arrowhead Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Cast a small jig fished under a bobber near submerged structure along shore in 5-10 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast traditional bass lures near submerged woody structure throughout the lake and along weed lines in the southern part of the lake.

Black Hawk Lake

Yellow Perch – Slow. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast traditional bass lures and plastics along shore. You can catch fish anywhere around the lake, but some of the best areas are Ice House point shoreline, inlet bay and bridge area near the outlet, and along Gunshot Hill. Walleye – Slow. Channel Catfish – Fair:Try cut bait, dip baits or crankbaits fished near shore. Bluegill – Fair.

Brushy Creek Lake

Surface water temperatures are around 75 degrees. There is around 10 feet of water clarity. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a small piece of crawler or minnow on a jig either drifting or fished under a bobber near submerged woody structure. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Throw traditional bass lures, plastics or weedless lures near submerged structure and along weed lines. Yellow Perch – Slow. Walleye – Slow. Bluegill – Fair. Channel Catfish – Fair: Brushy Creek Lake has a low-density population of larger channel catfish. Target these larger fish near shore with rocky structure using a variety of cut baits and crankbaits.

North Twin Lake

Water temperature is in the mid-70’s. Yellow Bass – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler or waxworm fished under a small bobber in 3-6 feet of water near shore. If fishing from boat, you may need to move around to stay on top of fish. Yellow bass are 6-10 inches long. Channel Catfish – Fair: Channel catfish are numerous in North Twin Lake. Use cut baits and crankbaits near shore with rocky structure.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Water temperatures are in the mid-70’s. Water clarity is 3-5 feet. Storm Lake has a daily limit of 3 walleye, and all 17- to 22-inch walleye must be released; no more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Walleye – Fair: Anglers have had luck in the main lake drifting with leeches or crawlers along the dredge cuts and trolling crankbaits. Yellow Perch – Fair: Pick up perch along shore in the marina and north and east shores. White Bass – Fair: Pick up white bass from shore and in the main like while trolling. Use twisters, crawlers or crankbaits in the marina, near the inlet and north and east shores in the main lake. Channel Catfish – Fair: Channel catfish are abundant in Storm Lake. Try a variety of dip baits, cut baits and crankbaits fished near shore.

Water temperatures are in the mid to upper 70’s in the Black Hawk District. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Beeds Lake

Bluegill – Good: Use a small piece of crawler under a bobber near the shore. Black Crappie – Slow. Yellow Bass – Fair.

Clear Lake

The water temperature is in the upper 70’s. Walleye – Good: Anglers are catching walleyes drift fishing a jig and crawler near vegetation. Try slip bobber fishing a leech or crawler on the rock reefs. Yellow Bass – Slow: The best bite is at first light. Channel Catfish – Good: Float a crawler under a bobber along a rocky shoreline. Boat anglers should try bouncing a jig and crawler on the rock reefs.

Crystal Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift fish a minnow or small jig near the dredge cut. Largemouth Bass – Good. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small piece of crawler under a bobber near the shore.

Lake Cornelia

Bluegill – Fair: Channel Catfish – Fair: Try a frog fished along the rocky shoreline.

Lower Pine Lake

Popular fishing spots get crowded in the afternoon; arrive early to avoid crowds. Don’t park along the west side of the highway. If the boat trailer parking lot is full, try Upper Pine Lake. Bluegill – Good: Shore anglers are catching good numbers of 4 to 7 inch fish. Black Crappie – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Good. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try a crawler or live bait near the spillway.

Upper Pine Lake

Bluegill – Good: Shore anglers are catching good numbers of 4 to 7 inch fish. Largemouth Bass – Good. Black Crappie – Fair.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

The walleye season is open. The water temperature is 71 degrees. There is a great panfish bite that is moving further out into deeper water post-spawn. Bluegill – Excellent: Large schools are moving into the shallows to bed and can easily be caught around hoists and docks. Black Crappie – Fair. Yellow Perch – Good: A good open water bite has started to pick up.

Lake Pahoja

Bluegill – Good: Use small jigs tipped with waxworms. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with waxworms. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use rubber worms or other slow moving jigs.

Lost Island Lake

Yellow Perch – Fair. Walleye – Fair.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Good.

Spirit Lake

The walleye season is open. A great walleye and yellow perch bite has been seen lately with many yellows over 10 inches being caught. The water temperature is 76 degrees. Bluegill – Good: Schools are starting to move deeper off shore post-spawn. Walleye – Good: A fairly good bite lately can also be seen from shore. Try bottom bouncers or crankbaits to cover more water. Black Bullhead – Fair: Anglers have been successful at the north grade. Yellow Perch – Good: The bite has really picked up; fish are a little deeper than what can be easily fished from shore. Try small humps in the main basin or weed edges.

West Okoboji Lake

The walleye season is open. The water temperature is 77 degrees. The panfish bite has been great. Bluegill – Good: Schools are starting to move deeper off shore. Try fishing in about 16 feet of water in the weeds or weed lines. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Find smallmouth bass on rock piles or on the points.. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find largemouth bass on the weed lines. Yellow Perch – Fair: Schools have started to move deeper off shore.

Iowa Great Lake water temperatures have warmed up quickly and are a little warmer than 75 degrees, and should continue to rise with a warmer forecast. This week’s extended forecast calls for temperatures ranging from the upper 80’s to low 90’s. Use caution fishing this weekend; it may be much harder than usual with the large amount of 4th of July pleasure boat traffic. Stay safe and have a great 4th! For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Repairs to the Nashua dam continue as water levels and flows drop. Water levels are falling. Clarity is improving. Use caution; underwater hazards may have moved. Go to the USGS Current Conditions website for more information on water levels. Channel Catfish – Good: Use chicken liver and stinkbaits or dead chub fished on the bottom out of current. Walleye – Good: The bite is picking up with clearer water. Use a jig tipped with a bright plastic tail for quick action. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Anglers are finding quite a few small ones. Use a jig tipped with natural colored twister tails and crank or spinnerbaits for bass.

Decorah District Streams

Wild parsnip is coming on strong. Avoid touching this plant; it causes painful blisters. All streams are being stocked. All trout stream stockings are unannounced due to COVID-19 precautions. Hatchery grounds are open to the public, but feeders and other conveniences are temporarily closed. Hatchery visitors must be mindful of one another’s safety and keep at least 6 feet of distance between you and others. Brook Trout – Good: When fishing private property open to angling, leave that property as was or better by picking up trash. Close gates if you opened them; be considerate. Brown Trout – Good: More terrestrials are out. Use beetles or other bright flies fished along grassed edges. Afternoon hatches of caddis and may flies have been slow. Pheasant tailed nymphs and bead headed midges work well. Use hair jigs or spinners for aggressive fish. Rainbow Trout – Excellent:Try a worm or cheese floated through a pool under a bobber. Use an ultra-light pole and reel for fun action. Try small crappie or bluegill jigs.

Lake Hendricks

Aquatic vegetation is coming on strong. Early morning and evening bite are best. Black Crappie – Slow: Find crappie suspended in deeper water around structure. Use a minnow or small lure drifting over structure. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small piece of worm on a hook under a small bobber. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use topwater lures or weedless hooks fished along the weed edges.Channel Catfish – Fair: With warmer water temperatures, try cheese or stinkbaits. Nightcrawlers will work.

Lake Meyer

Hit and miss activity. Water clarity is excellent. Fish bite better any time of the day with off-color water. Fish early morning and evening when shadows aren’t cast on the water. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a small spinnerbait tossed along a steep depth change. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small piece of worm fished under a bobber. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use a jig tipped with a twister tail or worm fished along the shore. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use a nightcrawler fished on the bottom near stumps or other structure. Also try chicken liver or cheese baits.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

Water levels are falling, but are high with improved clarity. Go to the USGS Current Conditions website for more information on water levels. Walleye – Good: Find walleye in deeper holes around brush piles. Toss a jig tipped with a twister tail near a brush pile.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water levels are high, but are falling with improved clarity. Current remains strong. Water hazards may have moved. Walleye – Good: Flip a jig with twister tail along a brush pile or rock ledge. White Sucker – Slow: Try a hook tipped with a nightcrawler fished on the bottom.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water levels are high, but are falling with improved clarity. Strong current; water hazards and stream conditions change fast. Walleye – Good: Find walleye along current breaks or around log jams. White Sucker – Slow: Try a hook tipped with a nightcrawler fished on the bottom.

Volga Lake

Best bite is early morning or just before dark. Bluegill – Slow: Use a small hook tipped with waxworm or small piece of nightcrawler fished around brush piles and rocky shores. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Use a jig tipped with a ringworm or twister tail. Channel Catfish – Good: Try a nightcrawler, cheese bait or chicken livers fished on the bottom. Best catfishing lake around. Black Crappie – Slow: Use a minnow under a bobber along a rocky shoreline or around brush piles.

Area rivers and streams water levels are falling, but flows remain high. Water clarity is much improved. Expect a hot, humid weekend with temperatures in the upper 80’s for highs and upper 60’s for lows. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.



MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level is 9.1 feet at Lansing with a slight rise predicted this week. Water temperature is 79 degrees. New Albin Army road is reopened. Hwy 82, Lansing Bridge is closed. Use caution at ramps during low water. Lansing Village Creek is shallow near the creek mouth. Heytman’s Landing is accessible with shallow drive boats only. Walleye – Good: Walleyes are biting on crankbaits on wing dams and channel border structure. Northern Pike – Good: Try in areas of colder streams and springs entering the Mississippi River. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom near shorelines with slight current. Black Crappie – Good: Crappies are in about 10 feet of water. Use a minnow under a bobber in areas with less current in backwaters or side channels. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass will be on pre-spawn bite as temperatures rise. Cast plastics or blade baits in backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Try spinnerbaits fished in rock piles at the tip of the islands on main channel borders. Shovelnose sturgeon – Fair: Some shovelnose are being picked up with a crawler fished off the bottom in main channel areas. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Flathead bite has slowed, but some are being caught on shiners or a small bluegill for bait. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Try nightcrawlers or cut bait fished off the bottom in deeper side channel areas. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are spawning. Use light tackle tipped with small piece of worm along the shorelines. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Use a crawler fished on the bottom along current breaks.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level is 617.2 feet at Lynxville and is expected to rise to 618.8 feet this week. Water temperature is 80 degrees. Sny Magill access is open, but water may be over the road with a bump up in water levels.. Walleye – Good: Walleyes are biting on crankbaits on wing dams and channel border structure. Northern Pike – Excellent: Try in areas of colder streams and springs entering the Mississippi River. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom near shorelines with slight current. Black Crappie – Good: Crappies are in 8-10 feet of water. Use a minnow under a bobber in areas near current breaks in backwaters and side channels. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass will be on pre-spawn bite as temperatures rise. Cast plastics or blade baits in backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try spinnerbaits fished in rock piles at the tip of the islands on main channel borders. Shovelnose sturgeon – Good: Some shovelnose are being picked up using a crawler fished off the bottom in main channel areas. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Flathead bite has slowed, but some are still being caught on shiners or a small bluegill for bait. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Try nightcrawlers or cut bait fished off the bottom in deeper side channel areas. Bluegill – Excellent: Bluegills are spawning. Use light tackle tipped with small piece of worm along the shorelines. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Try a crawler fished on the bottom along current breaks.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level is 8.4 feet at Guttenberg and is predicted to reach 9.6 feet this week. Water temperature is in the mid to upper 70’s. Walleye – Good: Walleyes are biting on crankbaits on wing dams and channel border structure. Northern Pike – Excellent: Try in areas of colder streams and springs entering the Mississippi River. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom near shorelines with slight current. Black Crappie – Good: Crappies are in about 10 feet of water. Use a minnow under a bobber in areas with less current in backwaters and side channels. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass will be on pre-spawn bite as temperatures rise. Cast plastics or blade baits in backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Try spinnerbaits fished in rock piles at the tip of the islands on main channel borders. Shovelnose sturgeon – Fair: Some shovelnose are being picked up with a crawler fished off the bottom in main channel areas. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Flathead bite has slowed, but some are still being caught on shiners or a small bluegill for bait. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Try nightcrawlers or cut bait fished off the bottom in deeper side channel areas. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are spawning. Use light tackle tipped with small piece of worm along the shorelines. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Try a crawler fished on the bottom along current breaks.

Upper Mississippi River levels have bumped up this week, but are predicted to level off late in the week. Water clarity has improved. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Mississippi River for Pools 9-12. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches long must be released immediately. Only one walleye greater than 27 inches can be kept. Combined walleye/sauger daily harvest limit of 6 and possession of 12.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels are stable, but will start to rise slightly later this week. The water level is near 8.5 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 10.7 feet at the RR bridge.The water temperature is around 78 degrees. The water clarity is good. Northern Pike – Excellent: Flashy spinners in warm sun filled waters might trigger these predators. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are still on the spawning beds. Try a simple bobber and worms. White Crappie – Fair: Crappie are reported around tree falls in backwater areas. Most anglers are using a bobber and small minnow. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Lots of anglers are switching to prepared stinkbaits. Some catfish have started to move along the rock lines to prepare for spawning. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on an egg sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are being taken mostly along vegetation lines, but some are also coming off rock piles. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Some smallies have moved in along the rock piles; use flashy spoons or crankbaits.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water level is 9.4 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is expected to rise a half foot later this week. The water temperature is 78 degrees. Boat ramps at Pleasant Creek, Bulgers Hollow and the Iowa DNR boat ramp at Bellevue are available to use. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Some cats have moved along rock lines. Anglers are switching to prepared stinkbaits. White Crappie – Fair: A few crappie are being picked up in backwater areas near dead falls. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Northern Pike – Excellent: Try flashy spinners fished along old weed edges and rock shorelines. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Male bass are being caught in large numbers. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill nests can be seen along shorelines and vegetation edges in the backwater areas. Flathead Catfish – Good: Use live fish for bait. Lots of trot lines are being set. Walleye – Fair: Wing dam fishing for walleyes is expected to start up if water recedes just a bit.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level is 9.1 feet at the Fulton Lock and Dam, 12.2 feet at Camanche and 7.2 feet at LeClaire. Water temperature is 78 degrees. Water clarity is fair. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Anglers are switching to prepared stinkbaits. Look for channel cats to move along the rock lines when spawning gets closer. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Largemouth Bass – Good: Small bass are being caught in big numbers. Northern Pike – Good: Use flashy spinners along backwater shorelines or in the tailwaters for this aggressive fish. Flathead Catfish – Good: Try large live bait to catch big flathead catfish. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are on the spawning beds. Fish along the weed lines or in pockets of vegetation. Walleye – Fair: Wing dam fishing for walleyes is expected to start up if water recedes just a bit.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water level is around 10.4 feet at Rock Island and is stable. Expect water levels to rise slightly later in the week. The water temperature is 78 degrees; water clarity is improving. Freshwater Drum – Good: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Channel cats are readily biting on cut bait and prepared baits. Flathead Catfish – Good: Try live bait around brush piles or in the tailwater area. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Some smallmouth bass may start lurking around the channel rock lines when the river recedes to lower levels.

Water level is expected to bump up slightly later in the week. Most areas are back to being usable after spring high water. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-880-8781.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Lots and lots of rain this week made the water muddy. Not many anglers out on the lake. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Unstable weather with summer heat shuts the bass down until it evens out some. Bluegill – Fair: Most bluegills have moved off the beds and are out in 6 to 8 feet of water.

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

The Iowa River is dropping pretty fast, but isn’t forecast to be below minor flood stage until the middle if next week.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature is 79-80 degrees. Water is green from planktonic algae bloom. Curlyleaf pondweeds have died off. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Summer patterns have set up. Try early or late in the shallows; most of the day they are out in deeper water. Bluegill – Fair: Move out to the deeper water (16 to 18 feet) out around the trees. Black Crappie – Fair: Slow trolling at the lower end of the lake early in the morning or late evening as the sun goes down.

Lake Darling

Heavy rains last weekend made the lake high and muddy. Water level has gone back down; the water is trying to clear. Water temperature is 80 degrees. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Muddy water will slow down the sight feeding fish. Bluegill – Fair: You can still catch bluegills on worm and bobber; most have moved out to 5 to 7 feet of water. Channel Catfish – Good: When it rains, head for the wiers in the in-lake silt dams; catfish wait just off the sides for food to come through on the current. Black Crappie – Slow: Anglers are picking up a few crappies slowly drift trolling in 10 to 12 feet of water; bite will improve as the water clears.

Lost Grove Lake

Water temperatures are around 80 degrees. Water clarity is still good with a little green color; weed beds are dying back. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass fishing has slowed a bit; most fish are heading to deeper water for the summer. Bluegill – Good: A majority of the bluegills have moved off into 10-15 feet of water. Try small jigs tipped with waxworms or red wigglers. Some bluegills have finished spawning; find them in the flooded timber out in deeper water.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)

The water level in the Skunk River dropped this week with it returning to just above half-bank full. Channel Catfish – Fair: Bite should pick up as the water level gets more stable. Don’t forget to fish under any mulberries that you find hanging over the river.

For more information on the above lakes, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake level crested at 702.4 feet on 7/01 (normal summer pool is 683 feet) and is predicted to start falling. Mehaffey Bridge ramp is the only open ramp.

Diamond Lake

All facilities are open. Black Crappie – Fair: Most fish are 8-12 feet down in deeper water around brush or suspended in open water. Try small jigs for these 8-9 inch fish. Bluegill – Fair: Most fish have moved off the bank after the spawn and are being caught a bit deeper on small jigs or worms. Channel Catfish -Good: Try stinkbait or crawlers. After rain events has been best.

Lake Macbride

The 10 hp outboard maximum limit is in effect. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Look for surface activity towards sunset; try plastics or topwater baits. Walleye – Slow: Troll crankbaits and live bait rigs in 7-13 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Target shallow cover for post-spawn fish. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs or worms in rock islands or rock reefs. Channel Catfish – Fair: Live bait works best. Some fish are spawning around shallow rock.

Otter Creek Lake

Docks are in; the bathroom at the ramp is open. The fish cleaning station is open. Bluegill – Good: Try small jigs or worms around brush piles. Yellow Bass – Good: Use small jigs, spinners or live bait. Channel Catfish – Fair: Look for spawning fish near rocky shores. Black Crappie – Fair: Most fish are small.

Pleasant Creek Lake

Walleye – Slow: Use crawlers or plastics fished towards evening. Bluegill – Fair: Most fish have moved a bit deeper. Try small worms or jigs. Channel Catfish – Fair: Typical baits such as stinkbait or crawlers work well. Some spawning fish are in the shallow rocks. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow: Target windblown areas or look for surface activity in the evening. Muskellunge – Fair: Cloudy or rainy days have had the fish active.

Sand Lake

This is the quarry on the east side of Marshalltown. Channel Catfish – Good. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Hawthorn Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try areas along the fishing jetties and the face of the dam.

Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs around the fishing jetties and rip-rapped shorelines.

Lake Miami

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use spinnerbaits or crankbaits along the dam and the cedar tree piles. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs with a small chunk of nightcrawler around the fishing jetties.

Lake Sugema

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use nightcrawlers or chicken liver. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try spinnerbaits or crankbaits along the fishing jetties and other rip-rapped areas. Use topwaters early and late in the day.

Lake Wapello

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use spinnerbaits or rubber worms along the cedar tree piles and any structure along the shorelines. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try nightcrawlers or chicken liver.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 905.08 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Walleye – Fair: Troll or drift nightcrawlers around rock piles and submerged structure. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Try vertically jigging around rock piles and underwater islands.

The district includes Appanoose, Davis, Lucas, Mahaska, Monroe, Wapello, Wayne and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Fair: Troll live bait rigs or vertical jig with minnows, nightcrawlers, or leeches near points, humps and roadbeds. Target the East Boat ramp bay, the West Boat Ramp bay and the marina to beach area. Black Crappie – Fair: Drift or troll jigs with twister or paddle tails down 3 to 6 feet in the upper half of the lake. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Cast or troll shad imitating spoons, crankbaits or plastics. There are many 18-21 inch wipers in Big Creek.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

Channel Catfish – Fair: Channel catfish and flathead catfish are being caught. Try live bait, stinkbait and crawlers.

Des Moines River (Stratford to Saylorville Lake)

Channel Catfish – Good: Try stinkbaits or cut bait fished in or just upstream of tree falls.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift or troll panfish jigs out a little deeper on the edges of the treefalls and over sunken pallets. Most crappies are 8.5 to 10 inches. Bluegill – Good: Catch spawning bluegills shallow fishing small jigs tipped with nightcrawlers under a bobber.

For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, call Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Lake Anita

Crappies were caught around brush piles and the road beds this week. Bluegills have moved into a summer pattern. Bluegill – Fair: Drift or troll small jigs tipped with berkly or nightcrawlers in 6 to 8 feet of water. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie around tree piles and along the two road beds in the lake. Largemouth Bass – Good: Anita has a good bass population. Find fish along vegetation edges and around tree piles.

Lake Manawa

Walleyes are being picked up around the dredge cuts and the west shore. Channel catfish are being caught on the west shore. Be aware of signs marking the dredge pipe in the lake. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel catfish are spawning around rocky shorelines. White Crappie – Fair: A few large white crappies are being caught on the west shore. Walleye – Fair: A few anglers are having good success trolling crankbaits using planner boards. Don’t overlook running a crawler through the dredge cuts.

Littlefield Lake

Littlefield has a good ring of aquatic vegetation. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills have moved around the cedar tree piles in the lake. Largemouth Bass – Good: There is a large number of 12 to 14 inch fish in the lake. Channel Catfish – Good: Cast cut or stinkbait along the dam to catch spawning channel catfish.

Prairie Rose Lake

Anglers report catching channel catfish around the reefs. Water temperature is 80 degrees. Bluegill – Slow: Bluegills have moved off the spawning beds and can be caught around tree piles or drifting open water areas of the lake. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel catfish are being caught around the jetties and underwater reefs. Fish average 2 to 4 pounds. Largemouth Bass – Good: A large population of 12 to 14 inch bass offer fun catch and release fishing.

Viking Lake

Viking Lake is six feet low. Black Crappie – Fair: Black crappies are being caught in brush piles. Cast a minnow under a bobber to catch 9 to 12 inch crappie. Largemouth Bass – Good: Anglers are catching bass in tree piles using plastics.

For more information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles to catch largemouth bass up to 20 inches. Black Crappie – Slow: Catch crappie up to 9 inches with jigs tipped with live bait fished near cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 7.5 inches with jigs tipped with live bait fished near the fishing jetties or cedar tree brush piles.

Lake Icaria

Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill of all sizes with nightcrawlers fished under a bobber along the fish mounds. Channel Catfish – Good: Use nightcrawlers fished along rocky shoreline areas to catch channel catfish of all sizes.

Little River Watershed Lake

Bluegill – Slow: Use jigs tipped with live bait fished near cedar tree brush piles to catch bluegill up to 8.5 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 20 inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles or along weed lines.

Three Mile Lake

Walleye – Fair: Use jigs tipped with live bait fished along the creek channels to catch walleyes up to 22 inches. Black Crappie – Slow: Catch crappies up to 10 inches with jigs tipped with a minnow fished along the flooded timber. Bluegill – Fair: Use jigs tipped with live bait fished near cedar tree brush piles to catch bluegill of all sizes.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Slow: Use jigs tipped with live bait fished along cedar tree brush piles or creek channels to catch crappie up to 11 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 20 inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use jigs tipped with nightcrawlers fished on the main lake flats to catch yellow perch up to 11 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill of all sizes with jigs tipped with live bait fished along the weed line or cedar tree brush piles.

Water temperature in most Mount Ayr district lakes is in the upper 70’s to low 80’s. For more information, contact the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.