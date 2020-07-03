Smith Sentenced on Drug Delivery Charges

Jessica Smith of Lake Mills, pled guilty to “Delivery of a Controlled Substance,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department between December 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019. Smith was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $625.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges, and court costs. The civil penalty was suspended. Smith was placed on probation for a period of 1 year to the Department of Correctional Services. Smith was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.