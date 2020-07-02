Postseason Softball Pairings Have Been Released

Class 3A

7/15 – Games 1 & 2 at Algona

Games 3 & 4 at Crestwood

Game 1 Forest City vs Clear Lake 5:00 pm

Game 2 #9 Algona vs Garner-Hayfield-Venutra 7:00 pm

Game 3 New Hampton vs North Fayette Valley 5:00 pm

Game 4 #13 Crestwood vs Waukon 7:00 pm

Class 2A

7/13

Game 1 South Central Calhoun vs East Sac County – Winner plays Emmetsburg

7/15 – Games 2 & 3 at Central Springs

Game 2 Lake Mills vs North Union 5:00 pm

Game 3 #6 Central Springs vs West Hancock 7:00 pm

Game 4 at Emmetsburg vs winner of Game 1 7:00 pm

Game 5 at Manson Northwest Webster vs Pocahontas Area 7:00 pm

Class 1A

7/13

Game 1 at North Butler vs Rockford 7:00 pm – Winner at Bishop Garrigan

Game 2 at Northwood-Kensett vs North Iowa 7:00 pm – Winner Plays winner of game 3 at Northwood

Game 3 at Riceville vs St. Ansgar 7:00 pm – Winner plays winner of game 2 at Northwood

Game 4 at West Central vs Nashua-Plainfield 7:00 pm – Winner plays at Newman Catholic

Game 5 at Kee vs South Winneshiek 7:00 pm – Winner plays at Turkey Valley