Canoeing Class Rescheduled

The Winnebago County Conservation Board and NIACC have rescheduled their Canoeing Lake Catherine class. The class will be held on Saturday, July 18th from 1 pm to 3 pm at Thorpe Park’s Lake Catherine which is located five miles west of Forest City on 345th and I Streets.

Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls explains.

For those who have never canoed or would like a brush up on their skills should look into the course according to Ralls.

Ralls will cover such things as how to hold a canoe paddle, basic paddling strokes, steering the canoe, and other techniques. Along with the instruction comes the precaution of social distancing.

There is a $15 fee for the class and people need to register by contacting NIACC at (641) 422-4358 pr to get more information on the program, you can contact Lisa Ralls at (641) 565-3390 or at lralls @winnebagoccb.com.