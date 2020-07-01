This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a sophomore at Forest City High School, Reese Moore.
On Monday, Moore had two hits, one run, two RBI, and hit a home run. He also pitched 4 2/3 and allowed 0 runs, 0 hits, with 9 strikeouts.
Tuesday, he had two hits (double and home run), four RBI, and one run.
Wednesday, he had two hits (home run), 4 RBI, and three runs.
Thursday, he had one hit and one RBI.
Friday, he closed the week with one hit (double) and three runs. He also pitched 4 2/3 allowing two hits, two earned runs, and eight strikeouts.
Week Total
8 Hits
3 Home runs
2 Doubles
8 Runs
11 RBI
9 1/3 inning pitched
2 Hits
2 Earned Runs
17 Strikeouts