Lake Mills clinches at least a share of the TIC West, all area baseball and softball scores

Baseball

Lake Mills 6 North Iowa 0

With the win, the Bulldogs have clinched at least a share of the TIC West, their first. The Bulldogs last won a baseball conference title in 2001. That year, they shared the title with North Iowa.

Flashback to 2001, Lake Mills had a chance to win the conference title outright, but lost to North Iowa 8-4 in their final conference game. The Bulldogs then needed Osage to beat North Iowa on the final to win the title outright. The Bison beat the Green Devils though, 3-1, and the two teams shared the title.

Now in 2020, Lake Mills again has a chance to win the title outright when they travel to Forest City Friday night. If the Indians win, Forest City and Lake Mills will share the TIC West.

Bishop Garrigan 10 Forest City 0

The Golden Bears controlled the game from start to finish capitalizing on many Forest City errors. They got on the board in the first after two of those Indians errors. They knocked Forest City’s starting pitcher out in the second inning and cruised to the six inning victory.

Forest City will play for a share of the TIC West title on Friday night at home vs Lake Mills. You can hear that game on KIOW at 7:20 pm with the pregame show and first pitch is set for 7:30 PM.

Algona 11 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6

Newman 13 Central Springs 2

West Fork 14 North Butler 0

Saint Ansgar 14 Northwood-Kensett 4

Softball

KIOW – #5 1A Bishop Garrigan 7 Forest City 0

Lake Mills 8 North Iowa 7 in 8 innings

Osage 10 Rockford 8

Saint Ansgar 5 Northwood-Kensett 2

Algona 4 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2