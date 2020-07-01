Forest City Baseball Powers to First Non-Conference Victory

Forest City uses a monster eighth to power past West Hancock 10-3.

The Forest City Indians baseball team faced a familiar opponent Tuesday night at Forest City High School. West Hancock and Forest City met just a couple of nights ago in Britt and neither team had played since. Forest City won that meeting last Friday 12-2 in a conference showdown.

Less was on the line tonight in a non-conference meeting between the teams, but still was a night to compete on the field.

The Eagles took an early lead in the top of the first inning, as Tate Hagen came around to score following his 2-out double. The Eagles left one runner on base and the teams headed to the bottom of the inning. Forest City failed to score, as did West Hancock in the top of the second.

Forest City got on the board for the first time in the bottom of the second inning taking the lead 2-1. That lead would last long, the Eagles scored again with two outs in the top of the third to tie the game.

After a scoreless fourth, both teams found runs in the fifth. Forest City though, broke the game open with their bats coming alive in the bottom of the fifth after West Hancock scored one in the top. Forest City batted 12 in the bottom of the frame scoring eight times and taking the lead for good, 10-3.

Neither West Hancock or Forest City scored in the sixth or seventh inning and Forest City won their first non-conference game of the year.

The win was the 22nd straight for Forest City over West Hancock, the last Eagles victory over Forest City came in 2008. West Hancock beat the Indians twice in one night that year, 4-1 and 8-3.

