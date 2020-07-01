District Baseball Pairing Released

Class 2A District 3
First Round – At Garner 7/11
Game 1 – 4:30 pm North Union vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Game 2 – 7:00 pm Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs Emmetsburg
Winner of game 1 plays at PAC at 7:00 pm on 7/14
Winner of game 2 plays Forest City on 7/14. The time and location will be determined following the game.
If GHV wins – The game will be played at 7:00 pm at Forest City
If Eburg wins – The game will be played at 4:30 pm at Pocahontas
Class 1A District 3
Game 1 & 2 7/11 In Sheffield – Winners play each other 7/14 at Newman
Game 1 – 4:30 pm West Hancock vs Northwood-Kensett
Game 2 – 7:00 pm AGWSR vs West Fork
Game 3 & 4 7/11 In Mason City – Winners play each other 7/14 at Newman
Game 3 4:30 pm Lake Mills vs Central Springs
Game 4 7:00 pm Newman vs North Iowa