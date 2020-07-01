District Baseball Pairing Released

Class 2A District 3

First Round – At Garner 7/11

Game 1 – 4:30 pm North Union vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

Game 2 – 7:00 pm Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs Emmetsburg

Winner of game 1 plays at PAC at 7:00 pm on 7/14

Winner of game 2 plays Forest City on 7/14. The time and location will be determined following the game.

If GHV wins – The game will be played at 7:00 pm at Forest City

If Eburg wins – The game will be played at 4:30 pm at Pocahontas

Class 1A District 3

Game 1 & 2 7/11 In Sheffield – Winners play each other 7/14 at Newman

Game 1 – 4:30 pm West Hancock vs Northwood-Kensett

Game 2 – 7:00 pm AGWSR vs West Fork

Game 3 & 4 7/11 In Mason City – Winners play each other 7/14 at Newman

Game 3 4:30 pm Lake Mills vs Central Springs

Game 4 7:00 pm Newman vs North Iowa