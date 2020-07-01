Winnebago Courthouse Relay Team Presents Donation Check

Winnebago County Relay For Life’s Court House Team has brought in donations of $160,000 since the team formed in 2002. On Tuesday, June 30, 2020, they presented Winnebago County Relay For Life with their 2020 campaign contribution of $10,135.

Presenting the check to Winnebago County Relay For Life are (from left to right): Leah Boyd, Linda Jordahl, Cindy Hagen, Deb Eckerman, Jane Fisher, Mary Trent, Carolyn Sunde, Winnebago County Relay For Life Chairman; Sara Uetz, Court House Team Chairman; Steve Lovik, American Cancer Society; and Matt Smith, Winnebago County Relay For Life. Other Court House team members not present for the photo are: Betty Brunsvold, Deb Ferch, Tiffany Olson and Shelly Robson.

The Court House team’s chairman Sara Uetz, says, “We have 11 members on our team, and six of them are cancer survivors. It is vitally important to each of us to contribute to the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life to promote the great research they do to develop treatments and cures, as well as for the wonderful resource materials and support they provide to those battling cancer.” The Court House team has raised funds through “Cans for a Cure” drop-off sites for can and bottle redemption with sites in both Forest City and Lake Mills. They also make bracelets that signify different types of cancers and also raise money through turning in grocery receipts for HyVee in Forest City and David’s Foods in Lake Mills. They normally also fundraise through a raffle of a beautiful quilt that is donated by Shelly Robson, owner of the Quilted Forest in Forest City, however, that didn’t happen this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Donations may still be made to Winnebago County Relay For Life for the 2020 fundraising year through September by dropping them off or mailing them to either TSB or MBT banks in any of their locations.

To sign up for a Relay For Life team or to contribute to the event, please go to www.relayforlife.org/winnebagocountyia? or contact Carolyn Sunde at csunde50@gmail.com or 515-577-7090.