Winnebago Board to Review Turbines and Speed Limits

The new fiscal year for Winnebago County is on Wednesday and the Supervisor Board will have some last minute items to attend to before the change in fiscal calendars. Among these are fiscal resolutions for the new year that will be applied to the new budget.

Questions have been raised on the speed limit on 340th Street. Denise Henken will address the board on issues surrounding the enforcement of speed on the road and what the county intends to do.

The board will approve several permits. Among them are a liquor license and a fireworks permit. There is also an issue regarding a possible new wind turbine in the Center Township near Lake Mills. The board has asked that the item be placed on the agenda in order to address it.

Finally the board will officially change mental health regions. They, along with Worth and Kossuth Counties, have decided to leave the County Social Services in favor of Northwest Iowa Care Connections which is a smaller region and could potentially reduce property taxpayer burdens.

The board will meet in the Winnebago County Courthouse in the Supervisors Room. Due to the COVID-19 Supervisors are advising the public to call in to the meeting with comments or questions or follow the meeting on You Tube. Go to www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/streaming/ (VIEW/LISTEN ONLY). Call-in number: 641-591-6903, participant code: 149935 (INTERACTIVE).