North Iowa Baseball Routs Bishop Garrigan, Softball Falls on Senior Night

It was senior night in Buffalo Center last night as the Bison hosted the Golden Bear of Bishop Garrigan.

In the baseball game, North Iowa dominated from start to finish with pitcher Kade Hobbs on the hill. The Bison scored in all six innings and run-ruled the Bears, 10-0.

North Iowa Head Baseball Coach Zach Meinders

It’s been nearly a decade since North Iowa last beat Bishop Garrigan, that last win came in May of 2012.

Meinders says good pitcher, timely scoring, and great defense was the key in the win.

North Iowa has three seniors on the team and all three contributed last night.

On the softball side, the Bison ran into a buzz-saw of a ranked Bishop Garrigan squad. The Golden Bears won 13-1 in 5 innings.

First year head coach Lauren Hein says seniors Mackenzy Jensvold and Hannah Main have been large contributors for the Bison.

North Iowa Head Softball Coach Lauren Hein

This year has been learning experience for Hein and the team.

North Iowa is back in action tomorrow at Lake Mills.

Baseball Stats

Winning Pitcher – Kade Hobbs 6 IP 4 H 0 ER 0 BB 7 SO

Losing Pitcher – Joseph Meis – 5 IP 7 H 4 ER 1 BB 6 SO

Hobbs – 2 Hits

Frerichs – 2 Hits 2 RBI

Smidt – 2 Hits

Hofmann – 1 Hit 2 RBI

Softball Photo Gallery

Baseball Photo Gallery