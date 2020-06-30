Hancock County Enacts New Personnel Policy

Hancock County has altered its employee personnel policy to reflect changes in vacation accrual and sick leave. The Hancock County Board of Supervisors approved the revised policy on Monday, and all revisions will take effect July 1, 2020. Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach tells about the changes to vacation days.

Hancock County is modifying its vacation accrual schedule to the following: an employee on day one gets 5 days of vacation, one year is 8 days, two to four years is 10 days, five to eleven years is 15 days, twelve to seventeen years is 20 days, and eighteen or more years is 25 days. Any new employee that starts on or after July 1, 2020 will automatically be placed on the new schedule. However, the policy is not retroactive so all current employees’ vacation banks will remain unchanged until their next anniversary dates.

Tlach explains the fundamental reason for the policy change.

In regards to sick time, Tlach says the revised policy will accommodate people taking children and elderly parents to doctor’s appointments.