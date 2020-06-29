GHV Knocks off Newman – Saturday Baseball and Softball Scores

Saturday was a historic day for the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura baseball team. In comeback fashion, the Cardinals beat #5 1A Newman Catholic for the first since 2000, 16-8.

GHV fell behind early in the game as the, always potent, top of the Knights’ order scored six runs in the top of the first inning.

After two scoreless half innings, the GHV bats came alive. The Cardinals scored three runs in the bottom of the second and four runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead 7-6.

Newman found two runs in the top of the fifth to briefly take an 8-7 advantage but that wouldn’t last long. GHV scored three more runs in the bottom of the same frame to take the lead for good, 10-8. The Cardinals scored six more insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth, but those wouldn’t be needed. The GHV defense held the Knights off the board in the sixth and seventh innings to win 16-8.

According to activities director Matt Graham, this was the first win for GHV over Newman in the last 35 meetings. In this decade alone, GHV was 0-17 and outscored 136-11 against Newman. GHV is also the first team to beat Newman from the Top of Iowa Conference West or old North Iowa Conference since Lake Mills did so on June 13th, 2013.

GHV 5-3 (4-2) will be back in action tomorrow at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.

GHV STATS

Jack Ermer 2 Hits, 3 RBI

Dalton Graff 2 Hits (1 3B), 3 RBI

Rafe Van Dusseldorp 2 Hits (1 2B), 2 RBI

Kevin Meyers 2 Hits (1 2B), 2 RBI

Winning Pitcher – Sam Wood (GHV) 7 IP 3 ER, 10 H, 2 BB, 4 SO, – ERA 3.00

