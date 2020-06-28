GRADUATION SUNDAY: Lake Mills Graduates 53 Seniors

The Lake Mills Community Schools will hold their commencement ceremony today beginning at 2pm. The event will be held in the high school gymnasium and will follow a Baccalaureate service at 12:30 pm. The commencement is not open to the public, but can be seen live on kiow.com on a live stream.

The following are members of the Lake Mills Class of 2020:

Elizabeth Aasland

Lane Abele

Tanner Beier

Hailey Blix

Danielle Brua

Trae Butler

Kirsten Calvert

Anthony Carter

Bennett Eaton

Andrew Fjelstad

Mason Fritz

Jimmy Gallardo

Jessa Gasteiger

Colby Groe

Katelyn Groe

Megan Groe

Lauren Halvorson

Garrett Hanna

Drake Harnish

Tyler Helgeson

Chett Helming

Terri Hoaglund

Madison Holtan

Chase Ingledue

Natalie Kingland

Ryan Knudtson

Chance Levine

Hope Levine

Nathaniel Lorenson

Ashten Love

Adam Mannes

Emma Martinson

Kaylea Mary

Olivia Moen

Grace Okland

Jacob Olson

Sarah Peterson

Logan Prescott

Jacob Reupke

Jackson Rice

Ahlizandra Roa

Cole Roedel

Parker Rogstad

Carson Rygh

Theresa Sailor

Nataly San Martin Sutil

Carissa Schmidt

Sierra Selvidge

Anna Singelstad

Elijah Stene

Blake Storby

Ashley Thoma

Jacob Thompson