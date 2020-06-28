GRADUATION SUNDAY: Lake Mills Graduates 53 Seniors

The Lake Mills Community Schools will hold their commencement ceremony today beginning at 2pm. The event will be held in the high school gymnasium and will follow a Baccalaureate service at 12:30 pm. The commencement is not open to the public, but can be seen live on kiow.com on a live stream.
The following are members of the Lake Mills Class of 2020:
Elizabeth Aasland
Lane Abele
Tanner Beier
Hailey Blix
Danielle Brua
Trae Butler
Kirsten Calvert
Anthony Carter
Bennett Eaton
Andrew Fjelstad
Mason Fritz
Jimmy Gallardo
Jessa Gasteiger
Colby Groe
Katelyn Groe
Megan Groe
Lauren Halvorson
Garrett Hanna
Drake Harnish
Tyler Helgeson
Chett Helming
Terri Hoaglund
Madison Holtan
Chase Ingledue
Natalie Kingland
Ryan Knudtson
Chance Levine
Hope Levine
Nathaniel Lorenson
Ashten Love
Adam Mannes
Emma Martinson
Kaylea Mary
Olivia Moen
Grace Okland
Jacob Olson
Sarah Peterson
Logan Prescott
Jacob Reupke
Jackson Rice
Ahlizandra Roa
Cole Roedel
Parker Rogstad
Carson Rygh
Theresa Sailor
Nataly San Martin Sutil
Carissa Schmidt
Sierra Selvidge
Anna Singelstad
Elijah Stene
Blake Storby
Ashley Thoma
Jacob Thompson