North Iowa to Resume Baseball Operations Monday

Meggon Jacobs, North Iowa Community Schools Activities Director, has confirmed to KIOW that the school will return to playing baseball on Monday.

North Iowa put a hold on baseball Thursday afternoon because two players had reported cold and flu like symptoms Wednesday. The Bison were scheduled for two non-conference games Thursday and Friday, both were called off.

Saturday morning, Jacobs confirmed that both students were tested for COVID-19 and both tests had come back negative.

The Bison will return to action Monday night at home vs conference opponent Bishop Garrigan.

Jacobs said that they are still working to find a date to possible make up the game with North Butler, but will be unable to rescheduled with Osage.