Forest City Falls to Newman in Non-Conference Baseball

The Forest City Indians fell for a third straight night last night on KIOW. Forest City hosted three-time defending Class 1A State Champs Newman Catholic in non-conference play.

The teams went through the first inning scoreless but Newman’s bats were hot in the second. The Knights scored 9 runs to take the lead for good.

Forest City got on the board in the bottom of the third after Newman scored three more in the top half. The Indians only scored one run on a Reese Moore single.

Newman scored three more runs in the top half of the fourth making it 15-1 Knights. Knowing they could win it in the fifth, Newman added two more insurance runs.

Forest City came up in the bottom of the fifth needed seven runs to keep the game going. After two quick outs, Forest City loaded the bases and Austin Gerdes walked to bring home the first run of the inning for the Indians. That would be all Forest City got, they left the bases loaded and fell 17-2.



Winning Pitcher Matt Henrich 5 IP 2 R 4 H 5 SO 1 BB

Losing Pitcher Truman Knudson 4 IP 15 R 11 H 4 SO 3 BB

Reese More 1 H 1 RBI

Kellen Moore 1 H

Kagen Benton 1 H

Austin Gerdes 1 RBI

Forest City will be back in action tonight on KHAM vs West Hancock. AJ Taylor will have the call with a 7:20 pregame show and a 7:30 first pitch.