Daniel L. McCormick, 95, of Garner passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his home.

A memorial mass will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Fr. Jim Dubert officiating. Inurnment will be at St. Boniface Cemetery with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

Daniel Louis McCormick, the son of Michael and Inez (Shaver) McCormick, was born August 29, 1924 in Garner. He graduated from Garner High School in 1941, worked in the U.S. Post Office in Garner and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving his country during WW II. On March 23, 1945 he married Joyce Maria Gaffga at the Navy Chapel in New York City. After his honorable discharge, they made their home in Garner where Dan worked for the U.S. Post office until his retirement in 1997. He enjoyed time spent in Phoenix, AZ during the winter, golfing, bowling and, in his younger years, playing church league softball for St. Boniface.

He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church where he sang in the church choir. He was also a member of Knights of Columbus, Garner VFW and American Legion and the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.

Dan is survived by his two sons, Len (Mary) McCormick of Cedar Falls and Paul Allan (Rebecca) McCormick of Rolling Stone, MN; grandchildren and their families, Sean (Irene) McCormick and their two children, Madeleine and Delaney, Brian Dean McCormick, Mathew Louis McCormick and his two children, Cassidy and Delilah, Paul (Brenda) McCormick and their two children, Megan and Paul Alan, Amber (Jeremy) and their two children, Ashley and Christopher, Morwen (Andrew) and their two children, Evelyn and Owen, Melinda McCormick, Shannon (Nate) and their three children, Peyton, Hayden and Tristan, Danielle McCormick and significant other, Frank Flud and their son, Frank; three sisters, Ruth Kilgore, Rita Kerdus and Jean Malley; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joyce; two sons, John and Brian; a sister, Cleo Anderson; and two brothers, Mike and Larry McCormick.