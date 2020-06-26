Barbara Joan Ward, a devoted mother and lifelong resident of Ventura, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the age of 66, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Church east of Garner with Rev. Carl Hedberg officiating. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Barb was born in Mason City on December 26, 1953, the daughter of Marvin and Adelaide (Schwisow) Brager. She graduated from Ventura Community Schools in 1972. Barb then worked at Clear Lake Aluminum where she met her husband, Christopher Arvel Ward. They were married on September 15, 1973. On April 27, 1978 and December 3, 1982, respectively, she welcomed her daughter and her son, the greatest joys of her life. Throughout her life, Barb worked at Movie Time Video, Ventura Community Schools, Lake Fireplace and Spa and Meals on Wheels where she found fulfillment in helping members of her community.

She was lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church where she had been a choir member for over 40 years and a charter member of the St. John Evening Guild serving as president and secretary. She also served as officer in the Fellowship Club, secretary/treasurer of the Sunday school and taught Vacation Bible School.

Barb is survived by her mother, Adelaide Brager of Garner; her two children, Tiffani Ward of Ventura and Dustin (Allison) Ward of Garner; her beautiful grandchildren, Jordan Nelson, Faith Primrose, Christian Ward, and soon-to-be Baby Ward; her siblings, Cheryl (Jim) Nesbit of Clear Lake, Mike (Sue) Brager of Clear Lake and Randy (Janet) Brager of Clear Lake; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Christopher; her father, Marvin Brager; parents-in-law, Pat and Charity Ward; brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Nancy Thompson; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.