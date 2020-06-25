What North Iowa Activities Director Meggon Jacobs Wants the Public to Know

Earlier this afternoon North Iowa Community Schools Superintendent Joe Erickson confirmed to KIOW that the schools baseball season is suspended until at least Monday, June 29th.

Erickson said that ‘some’ baseball players have reported flu or cold like symptoms.

Meggon Jacobs, North Iowa’s Activities Director, is confirming two baseball players have been tested for COVID-19.

Right now, the season is only suspended until Monday, if the second test comes back negative, the plan is to play.

Parents and community members have expressed concern about the softball team.

As a parent herself, Jacobs wants the community to know she is taking this situation very seriously.

North Iowa got their first win of the shorten season last night against West Hancock. North Iowa Baseball coach Zach Meinders says it will be tough, but is hoping the team will come back well rested following the break.

Superintendent Joe Erickson also asks that people continue to practice social distancing and health practices.

“Please continue to follow health guidelines including staying home when sick, social distancing, and regular hand washing”. – Joe Erickson

North Iowa was scheduled to play a non-conference game with North Butler tonight.