North Iowa Temporarily Suspends Baseball Season

North Iowa Community Schools Superintendent Joe Erickson has confirmed to KIOW that the schools baseball season is suspended until at least Monday, June 29th.

Erickson says that ‘some’ baseball players have reported symptoms related to COVID-19.

“At this time out of caution and with the guidance of the public health department, North Iowa will be suspending baseball activities until at least Monday, June 29th.” – Joe Erickson

The North Iowa baseball twitter account said that they have one negative result already and that they hope to be back to baseball next week.

Erickson also asks that people continue to practice social distancing and health practices.

“Please continue to follow health guidelines including staying home when sick, social distancing, and regular hand washing”. – Joe Erickson

North Iowa was scheduled to play a non-conference game with North Butler tonight. The Bison picked up their first win of the season last night against West Hancock.

More information on this story will be released when it is made available.