Forest City Falls to Spirit Lake in Non-Conference Softball Action

Spirit Lake 16 Forest City 0

The game heard on KIOW last night was Forest City vs Spirit Lake in non-conference softball action. This was the first meeting between these two teams since 2017 when Spirit Lake won 10-0.

The Forest City Indians hung tough with the #7 3A Spirit Lake Indians through two innings. SL scored two in those first two innings, but Forest City stranded three runners on base.

Forest City was able to swing the bat well against Spirit Lake starter Gracie Hamm. The Indians put runners on base, but timely outs and stellar defense left them there.

Spirit Lake broke the game open in the 3rd scoring 5 runs to take a 7-0 lead. They scored one in the fourth and 8 in the fifth while Forest City didn’t score.

Forest City pitcher Kennedy Klein gave up just four earned runs in the game.

Lanna Johnson had 2 hits for the Indians

Losing Pitcher – Kennedy Klein 5 IP 4 ER 13 H 2 BB 3 SO

Winning Pitcher – Gracie Hamm 3 IP 0 ER 4 H 1 SO

Next up

Forest City will play their third straight non-conference ranked opponent. They host #7 1A Newman Catholic tonight at 6:00 PM

Photo Gallery – Click any picture to see them all