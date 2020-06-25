Baseball and Softball Scores From 6/24 – Forest City vs Spirit Lake Baseball Photo Gallery

Softball

Spirit Lake 16 Forest City 0 Recap is here

Bishop Garrigan 12 GHV 0

North Iowa 14 West Hancock 4

Clear Lake 3 Hampton-Dumont- CAL 0

Mason City 11 Des Moines East 5

Mason City 10 Des Moines East 9

North Butler 11 Osage 1

Newman 13 Rockford 3

Central Springs 9 West Fork 0

North Union 4 Spencer 0

Algona 12 Iowa Falls-Alden 2

Baseball

Spirit Lake 20 Forest City 18

Reese Moore homers for a third straight night tying his total for last year in three games. He also tied himself, and former Indians Tate Thompson, Ben Midtgaard, Colton Shipman, and Luke Johnson for most home runs in a season in the last decade.

Both team combined to walk and hit 42 batters in the marathon contest.

Next up

Forest City host 3-time defending Class 1A State Champions Newman Catholic on KIOW tonight. Pregame show at 7:20 PM and first pitch is set for 7:30 PM

Full photo gallery can be found below.

Other baseball scores

North Iowa 3 West Hancock 2

The game you heard on KHAM last night was a TIC West clash between North Iowa and West Hancock. Two North Iowa pitchers combine for a no-hitter to give the Bison their first win of the season. The win breaks a two game winning streak by the Eagles which dated back to 2018.

Algona 12 St. Eds 4

GHV 9 Bishop Garrigan 1

Mason City 5 Des Moines East 0

Mason City 4 Des Moines East 2

Clear Lake 6 Hampton 0

St. Ansgar 7 Nashua-Plainfield 4

Newman 17 Rockford 1

West Fork 4 Central Springs 3

Osage 13 North Butler 0

