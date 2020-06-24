Moore homers in back-to-back nights, but Forest City comes up short

The Forest City Indians jumped out in front of Denver in non-conference play Tuesday night on KIOW. Following a dropped third strikeout to freshman Kellen Moore, Reese Moore roped a double down the right field line to score Kellen.

Denver came back and tied the game at one in the bottom of the second inning.

The cyclones got one more run in the fourth inning to lead 2-1. Reese Moore crushed his second home run in as many days in the top of the fifth, a three run shot giving Forest City a 4-2 lead. Denver’s Bryce Phelps followed that up with a home run of his own in the bottom of the fifth, a 2-run shot. Denver added one other run in the fifth and retook the lead over Forest City 5-4.

The Cyclones added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning, which proved to be the winner. Forest City found one run in the top of the seventh inning, but the Indians left two runners on-base.

Stats

Reese More 2 Hits (2B, HR) 1 R 4 RBI

Derek Froendt 2 Hits 1 RBI

Losing Pitcher – Noah Miller 6 IP 4 ER 8 H 7 K 2 BB

Winning Pitcher – Cale Neuendorf 1.2 IP 2 H 2 ER 1 BB

Forest City falls to 3-2 overall

Denver moves to 2-1 overall

Forest City is next in action tonight vs Spirit Lake not on the radio