This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Lake Mills high school. Hope Levine smacked three hits, had one RBI, and scored one run on Monday in a 17-15 win over West Hancock.

On Tuesday in a loss to Riceville 13-12, Levine had another three hit night, scoring another run, and brought home two RBI.

On Wednesday in a loss to Bishop Garrigan, Levine had one hit and one run scored.

For the Week

7 hits

3 runs

3 RBI