Belmond Looking for Donations for Fireworks Display

The July 4th fireworks display in Belmond will be the only public function in town this year, but organizers are looking for donations to make the event happen. The public is being asked to donate pop cans in the cages located at the True Value parking lot. The money from the donations will be used to pay for the event. Organizers are not looking for glass or plastic water bottles.

Raffle prizes that are normally donated to help fund the event will not be accepted. Those who donate those items are being asked to make a cash donation instead. Money or checks can be brought to City Hall. Please make sure the checks are made out to the city.