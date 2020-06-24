Baseball and Softball Scores From 6/23

Baseball Scores

Denver 6 Forest City 5 – Recap Here

West Fork 4 Hampton-Dumont-Cal 3

Storm Lake 4 Algona 3

Columbus Catholic 4 Newman 0

Lake Mills 6 Central Springs 0

GHV 6 Osage 4

Mason City 15 Marshalltown 0

Softball

#6 2A Central Springs 17 Forest City 7

“Offensively we swung (the bats) well against good pitching, but Central Springs is all tough outs who hit for power. They hit three home runs in the ball game.” – Forest City Coach Justin Uhlenhopp

Olivia Gayther 2 hits 4 RBI

Ellie Caylor 2 hits

Keevan Jones 2 hits

Other softball scores

Northwood-Kensett 6 Riceville 4

Osage 18 GHV 6

Newman 10 Lake Mills 0

Algona 7 Emmetsburg 3

Bishop Garrigan 5 Clear Lake 4

Tonight

KIOW – Forest City will host Spirit Lake in non-conference action tonight. We will have the softball game on KIOW with a 5:50 pm pregame show and a 6:00 pm first pitch. Forest City fell at Spirit Lake 10-0 a year ago. Spirit Lake has started the season 5-1 and is ranked 7th in Class 3A.

KHAM – The West Hancock Eagles will travel to Buffalo Center tonight for baseball action on KHAM. AJ Taylor will have the pregame at 7:20 and the first pitch is set for 7:30