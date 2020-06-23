Transit System to Take Over Winnebago Transit Service

Effective July 1, 2020, Region 2 Transit System will become the operator for Winnebago County Transit Service. Region 2 Transit System is a program of the North Iowa Area Council of Governments (NIACOG). For riders to make transportation arrangements, they need to contact the Region 2 Transit System at (641) 423-2262. Their dispatch center is open every weekday from 6:00 am – 6:00 pm. The public is reminded to call at least 24-hour in advance to book trips and trips can be booked up to 14 days in advance.

This service is open to the general public and fares will remain the same:

One way trip within Winnebago County – $2.00 per ride for seniors/disabled

$4.00 for the general public

One way trip to another county – $3.00 per ride for seniors/disabled

$5.00 for the general public

This service also accepts Region Transit System tickets and Medicaid sponsored transportation.

More information can be found at: www.R2BUS.org