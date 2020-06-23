Indians Don’t Look Back After Left Field Bomb

Forest City vs North Iowa Recap

The game heard on KIOW last night was Forest City vs North Iowa softball. The Indians started the game with a 1-2-3 top of the first defensively. Forest City found the scoreboard first in the bottom of the first frame. Ellie Caylor doubled to right field as the lead-off hitter. She, and the second hitter in the order, Lanna Johnson, both scored.

Neither team scored in the second inning, but North Iowa got their first run in the top of the third. The Bison started the inning with a walk, which eventually turned into a run after Mackenzy Jensvold roped a triple to right field. Jensvold would come around to score as the first run of the game for the Bison. Forest City retook the lead when eighth grader Emma Anderson hit her first career home run to left field, a two-run shot.

Again, neither team scores in the fourth inning, the score after four is 4-2 Forest City. Forest City blew it open in the bottom of the fifth after shutting North Iowa down in the top. Forest City batted 11 in the inning scoring six runs.

The game ended early in the sixth inning when Forest City again shut the Bison down and scored two runs in the bottom to win 12-2.

Forest City is now 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the TIC West

North Iowa is now 0-4 overall and 0-3 in the TIC West

Stats

Winning Pitcher – Kennedy Klein (2-2) 6 IP, 2 Runs, 1 Hit, 3 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts

Losing Pitcher – Leah Kramersmeier (0-3) 5.0 IP, 10 Runs, 8 Hits, 6 Walks, 6 Strikeouts

Forest City Batting

08 Emma Anderson 3-4, 2 RBI, 3 R – Reached all four times once by E

Jr. Ellie Caylor 2 H, 1 RBI 1 R

FC Full Team 29 Batters – 12 R 10 H 9 RBI 6 BB 6 SO

North Iowa Batting

Sr. Mackenzy Jensvold 1 H (3B) 1 RBI 1 R

NI Full Team 19 Batters – 2 R 1 H 2 RBI 3 BB 8 SO

Forest City is next in action tonight vs Central Springs (not on the radio)

Full Photo Gallery – Click a photo to see them all