Baseball and Softball Scores From 6/22 and Forest City vs North Iowa Baseball Photo Gallery

Softball
KIOW – Forest City 12 North Iowa 2
KHAM – North Union 13 West Hancock 3
Rockford 9 Northwood 5
Osage 16 Lake Mills 4
Algona 5 St. Eds 3
Webster City 8 Clear Lake 2
Baseball
Forest City 6 North Iowa 0
Reese Moore – Fourth career homer
Northwood 5 Rockford 0
St. Ansgar 14 North Butler 4
West Hancock 4 North Union 1
Forest City vs North Iowa Baseball Photo Gallery – Click any photo to see them all
Tonight on KIOW – The Forest City Indian Baseball team travels to Denver for a non-conference clash with the Cyclones. Pregame show at 7:20 pm and first pitch is set for 7:30 pm.