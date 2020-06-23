Baseball and Softball Scores From 6/22 and Forest City vs North Iowa Baseball Photo Gallery

Softball

KIOW – Forest City 12 North Iowa 2

KHAM – North Union 13 West Hancock 3

Rockford 9 Northwood 5

Osage 16 Lake Mills 4

Algona 5 St. Eds 3

Webster City 8 Clear Lake 2

Baseball

Forest City 6 North Iowa 0

Reese Moore – Fourth career homer

Northwood 5 Rockford 0

St. Ansgar 14 North Butler 4

West Hancock 4 North Union 1

Forest City vs North Iowa Baseball Photo Gallery – Click any photo to see them all

Tonight on KIOW – The Forest City Indian Baseball team travels to Denver for a non-conference clash with the Cyclones. Pregame show at 7:20 pm and first pitch is set for 7:30 pm.