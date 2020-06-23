Fund Drive Begun to Help Worth County Livestock Exhibitors

While the Worth County Fair is not being held this year, the Worth County Extension Service is offering 4-H and FFA Livestock members an opportunity to either exhibit in a virtual format or in small scale exhibitions with CDC Covid-19 Safety precautions in place. The traditional culmination of the Fair with the Livestock Ribbon Sale is not taking place this year, however a youth livestock booster fund is being established to aide 4-H and FFA members who had already made the financial commitment to exhibit livestock at this years’ 2020 Worth County Fair. The money raised in the booster fund will be shared equally by all youth livestock exhibitors. Those wanting to donate to the fund are being asked to please consider sending a contribution to the Worth County Extension Office at 1206 3rd Avenue North, Northwood, Iowa 50459. Please call Worth County Extension Office Manager, Lacey Waller or Dennis Johnson, Worth County Extension Education Specialist at 641-324-1531 or E-Mail them at lwaller@iastate.edu or djohn@iastate.edu for further information.