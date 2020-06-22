Top of Iowa and North Central Conference Baseball and Softball Standings

It’s crazy to think that one week into the season we’re already talking about conference races…….. but here we are. Check out the conference races below for baseball and softball for both the TIC and NCC. You will find them in this order – TIC West Softball, TIC Baseball, NCC Softball, NCC Baseball, TIC East Softball, and TIC East Baseball

TIC West – Softball

GHV 2-1

Bishop Garrigan 1-0

North Union 1-0

Forest City 1-1

Lake Mills 1-1

North Iowa 0-1

West Hancock 0-2

TIC West Baseball

Forest City 2-0

Lake Mills 2-0

GHV 2-1

North Union 1-1

Bishop Garrigan 0-1

West Hancock 0-2

North Iowa 0-3

NCC – Softball

Humboldt 2-0

Algona 2-0

Iowa Falls-Alden 2-0

Hampton-Dumont 1-1

Webster City 1-1

Clear Lake 0-2

Fort Dodge, St. Edmonds 0-2

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0-2

NCC – Baseball – No Teams have played a conference game

Humboldt

Algona

Iowa Falls-Alden

Hampton-Dumont

Webster City

Clear Lake

Fort Dodge, St. Edmonds

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

TIC East – Softball

Central Springs 3-0

Newman Catholic 3-0

Nashua-Plainfield 2-1

St. Ansgar 1-1

West Fork 1-1

North Bulter 1-2

Northwood-Kensett 1-2

Rockford 0-2

Osage 0-3

TIC East – Baseball

Newman Catholic 3-0

Northwood-Kensett 3-1

St. Ansgar 2-0

Central Springs 2-1

Rockford 1-1

West Fork 1-1

Nashua-Plainfield 1-2

North Bulter 0-3

Osage 0-3