Top of Iowa and North Central Conference Baseball and Softball Standings

It’s crazy to think that one week into the season we’re already talking about conference races…….. but here we are. Check out the conference races below for baseball and softball for both the TIC and NCC. You will find them in this order – TIC West Softball, TIC Baseball, NCC Softball, NCC Baseball, TIC East Softball, and TIC East Baseball
TIC West – Softball
Bishop Garrigan 1-0
North Union 1-0
Forest City 1-1
Lake Mills 1-1
North Iowa 0-1
West Hancock 0-2
TIC West Baseball
Forest City 2-0
Lake Mills 2-0
GHV 2-1
North Union 1-1
Bishop Garrigan 0-1
West Hancock 0-2
North Iowa 0-3
NCC – Softball
Humboldt 2-0
Algona 2-0
Iowa Falls-Alden 2-0
Hampton-Dumont 1-1
Webster City 1-1
NCC – Baseball – No Teams have played a conference game
Humboldt
Algona
Iowa Falls-Alden
Hampton-Dumont
Webster City
Clear Lake
TIC East – Softball
Central Springs 3-0
Newman Catholic 3-0
Nashua-Plainfield 2-1
St. Ansgar 1-1
West Fork 1-1
North Bulter 1-2
Northwood-Kensett 1-2
Rockford 0-2
Osage 0-3
TIC East – Baseball
Newman Catholic 3-0
Northwood-Kensett 3-1
St. Ansgar 2-0
Central Springs 2-1
Rockford 1-1
West Fork 1-1
Nashua-Plainfield 1-2
North Bulter 0-3
Osage 0-3