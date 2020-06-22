Red Cross is Asking for Blood Donations

The American Red Cross is now testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Laura McGuire with the American Red Cross explains.

The antibody test used by the Red Cross is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.

At the same time, there continues to be an urgent need for blood donations after hospital demand for blood products increased in recent weeks.

Those who are interested in donating blood and participating in this testing procedure can easily make an appointment according to McGuire.

Again the two contact numbers are (800) 733-2767 or by visiting RedCrossBlood.org,