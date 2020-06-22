Postseason Baseball Districts Released From IHSAA

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released postseason district assignments Friday afternoon. Each district will be seeded in the coming weeks before the district tournaments. The winner of each district will play the winner of another district for a spot in the state tournament. The winner of district 1 will play the winner of district 2 and so-on.
Local Districts
Class 2A District 3 – The winner will play the winner of Class 2A District 4 in Substate 2
Forest City
GHV
North Union
Pocahontas Area
Emmetsburg
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Class 1A District 3 – The winner will play the winner of Class 1A District 4 in Substate 2
AGWSR, Ackley
Central Springs
Lake Mills
Newman Catholic, Mason City
North Iowa, Buffalo Center
Northwood-Kensett
West Fork, Sheffield
West Hancock, Britt
Full Class 1A
DISTRICT #1
Akron-Westfield
Gehlen Catholic, LeMars
George-Little Rock
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
MMCRU
South O’Brien, Paullina
St. Mary’s, Remsen
Trinity Christian, Hull
DISTRICT #2
Alta/Aurelia
Bishop Garrigan, Algona – TIC West
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
Harris-Lake Park
Newell-Fonda
Ridge View
St. Mary’s, Storm Lake
West Bend-Mallard
DISTRICT #3
AGWSR, Ackley
Central Springs – TIC East
Lake Mills – TIC West
Newman Catholic, Mason City – TIC West
North Iowa, Buffalo Center – TIC West
Northwood-Kensett – TIC West
West Fork, Sheffield – TIC West
West Hancock, Britt – TIC West
DISTRICT #4
Ankeny Christian Academy
Baxter
BCLUW, Conrad
Collins-Maxwell
Colo-Nesco
Madrid
Ogden
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
DISTRICT #5
Clarksville
Dunkerton
Janesville
Nashua-Plainfield – TIC East
North Butler, Greene – TIC East
Riceville
Rockford – TIC East
Saint Ansgar – TIC East
DISTRICT #6
Central City
East Buchanan, Winthrop
Edgewood-Colesburg
Kee, Lansing
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi
MFL MarMac
South Winneshiek, Calmar
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction
DISTRICT #7
Alburnett
Calamus-Wheatland
Easton Valley
Marquette Catholic, Bellevue
Midland, Wyoming
North Cedar, Stanwood
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton
Springville
DISTRICT #8
Columbus Community
Highland, Riverside
Hillcrest Academy
Lisbon
Lone Tree
New London
Notre Dame, Burlington
Wapello
Winfield-Mt. Union
DISTRICT #9
Belle Plaine
Don Bosco, Gilbertville
Gladbrook-Reinbeck
GMG, Garwin
Grundy Center
Iowa Valley, Marengo
North Tama, Traer
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
DISTRICT #10
B-G-M, Brooklyn
English Valleys, North English
H-L-V, Victor
Keota
Montezuma
Pekin
Sigourney
Tri-County, Thornburg
DISTRICT #11
Earlham
Lynnville-Sully
Martensdale-St. Marys
Melcher-Dallas
Murray
North Mahaska, New Sharon
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center
Twin Cedars, Bussey
DISTRICT #12
Central Decatur, Leon
Lamoni
Moravia
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove
Moulton-Udell
Mount Ayr
Seymour
Wayne, Corydon
DISTRICT #13
Bedford
CAM, Anita
East Union, Afton
Lenox
Nodaway Valley
Orient-Macksburg
Southwest Valley
Stanton
DISTRICT #14
East Mills
Exira-Elk Horn/Kimballton
Essex
Fremont-Mills, Tabor
Griswold
Riverside, Oakland
Sidney
St. Albert, Council Bluffs
DISTRICT #15
Ar-We-Va, Westside
Audubon
Boyer Valley, Dunlap
Coon Rapids-Bayard
Glidden-Ralston
IKM-Manning
Logan-Magnolia
Woodbine
DISTRICT #16
Hinton
Kingsley-Pierson
Lawton-Bronson
River Valley, Correctionville
West Harrison, Mondamin
West Monona, Onawa
Westwood, Sloan
Woodbury Central, Moville
Full Class 2A
DISTRICT #1
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids
Okoboji, Milford
Sibley-Ocheyedan
Spirit Lake
West Lyon, Inwood
Western Christian, Hull
DISTRICT #2
Cherokee, Washington
Sheldon
Sioux Center
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
Unity Christian, Orange City
West Sioux, Hawarden
DISTRICT #3
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows – NCC
Emmetsburg
Forest City – TIC West
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – TIC West
North Union – TIC West
Pocahontas Area
DISTRICT #4
Aplington-Parkersburg
Denver
Dike-New Hartford
East Marshall, LeGrand
Hudson
South Hardin
DISTRICT #5
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
Jesup
North Linn, Troy Mills
Oelwein
Starmont
Union, LaPorte City
DISTRICT #6
Crestwood, Cresco
New Hampton
North Fayette Valley
Osage
Sumner-Fredericksburg
Waukon
DISTRICT #7
Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
Bellevue
Cascade, Western Dubuque
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
Monticello
DISTRICT #8
Camanche
Durant
Northeast, Goose Lake
Regina, Iowa City
Tipton
DISTRICT #9
Mid-Prairie, Wellman
West Branch
West Liberty
Williamsburg
Wilton
DISTRICT #10
Central Lee, Donnellson
Danville
Louisa-Muscatine
Mediapolis
Van Buren Community
West Burlington
DISTRICT #11
Albia
Cardinal, Eldon
Chariton
Davis County, Bloomfield
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Pella Christian
DISTRICT #12
Clarke, Osceola
Interstate 35, Truro
Pleasantville
Van Meter
West Central Valley, Stuart
DISTRICT #13
Colfax-Mingo
Des Moines Christian
PCM, Monroe
Roland-Story, Story City
South Hamilton, Jewell
West Marshall, State Center
DISTRICT #14
ACGC
Manson Northwest Webster
Panorama, Panora
South Central Calhoun
Southeast Valley
Woodward-Granger
DISTRICT #15
AHSTW, Avoca
Clarinda
Red Oak
Shenandoah
Treynor
Tri-Center, Neola
DISTRICT #16
East Sac County
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll
Missouri Valley
MVAOCOU
OABCIG
Underwood