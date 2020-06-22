Postseason Baseball Districts Released From IHSAA

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released postseason district assignments Friday afternoon. Each district will be seeded in the coming weeks before the district tournaments. The winner of each district will play the winner of another district for a spot in the state tournament. The winner of district 1 will play the winner of district 2 and so-on.

Full Class 1A

DISTRICT #1

Akron-Westfield

Gehlen Catholic, LeMars

George-Little Rock

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn

MMCRU

South O’Brien, Paullina

St. Mary’s, Remsen

Trinity Christian, Hull

DISTRICT #2

Alta/Aurelia

Bishop Garrigan, Algona – TIC West

Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire

Harris-Lake Park

Newell-Fonda

Ridge View

St. Mary’s, Storm Lake

West Bend-Mallard

DISTRICT #3

AGWSR, Ackley

Central Springs – TIC East

Lake Mills – TIC West

Newman Catholic, Mason City – TIC West

North Iowa, Buffalo Center – TIC West

Northwood-Kensett – TIC West

West Fork, Sheffield – TIC West

West Hancock, Britt – TIC West

DISTRICT #4

Ankeny Christian Academy

Baxter

BCLUW, Conrad

Collins-Maxwell

Colo-Nesco

Madrid

Ogden

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge

DISTRICT #5

Clarksville

Dunkerton

Janesville

Nashua-Plainfield – TIC East

North Butler, Greene – TIC East

Riceville

Rockford – TIC East

Saint Ansgar – TIC East

DISTRICT #6

Central City

East Buchanan, Winthrop

Edgewood-Colesburg

Kee, Lansing

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi

MFL MarMac

South Winneshiek, Calmar

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction

DISTRICT #7

Alburnett

Calamus-Wheatland

Easton Valley

Marquette Catholic, Bellevue

Midland, Wyoming

North Cedar, Stanwood

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton

Springville

DISTRICT #8

Columbus Community

Highland, Riverside

Hillcrest Academy

Lisbon

Lone Tree

New London

Notre Dame, Burlington

Wapello

Winfield-Mt. Union

DISTRICT #9

Belle Plaine

Don Bosco, Gilbertville

Gladbrook-Reinbeck

GMG, Garwin

Grundy Center

Iowa Valley, Marengo

North Tama, Traer

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank

DISTRICT #10

B-G-M, Brooklyn

English Valleys, North English

H-L-V, Victor

Keota

Montezuma

Pekin

Sigourney

Tri-County, Thornburg

DISTRICT #11

Earlham

Lynnville-Sully

Martensdale-St. Marys

Melcher-Dallas

Murray

North Mahaska, New Sharon

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center

Twin Cedars, Bussey

DISTRICT #12

Central Decatur, Leon

Lamoni

Moravia

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove

Moulton-Udell

Mount Ayr

Seymour

Wayne, Corydon

DISTRICT #13

Bedford

CAM, Anita

East Union, Afton

Lenox

Nodaway Valley

Orient-Macksburg

Southwest Valley

Stanton

DISTRICT #14

East Mills

Exira-Elk Horn/Kimballton

Essex

Fremont-Mills, Tabor

Griswold

Riverside, Oakland

Sidney

St. Albert, Council Bluffs

DISTRICT #15

Ar-We-Va, Westside

Audubon

Boyer Valley, Dunlap

Coon Rapids-Bayard

Glidden-Ralston

IKM-Manning

Logan-Magnolia

Woodbine

DISTRICT #16

Hinton

Kingsley-Pierson

Lawton-Bronson

River Valley, Correctionville

West Harrison, Mondamin

West Monona, Onawa

Westwood, Sloan

Woodbury Central, Moville

Full Class 2A

DISTRICT #1

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids

Okoboji, Milford

Sibley-Ocheyedan

Spirit Lake

West Lyon, Inwood

Western Christian, Hull

DISTRICT #2

Cherokee, Washington

Sheldon

Sioux Center

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids

Unity Christian, Orange City

West Sioux, Hawarden

DISTRICT #3

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows – NCC

Emmetsburg

Forest City – TIC West

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – TIC West

North Union – TIC West

Pocahontas Area

DISTRICT #4

Aplington-Parkersburg

Denver

Dike-New Hartford

East Marshall, LeGrand

Hudson

South Hardin

DISTRICT #5

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo

Jesup

North Linn, Troy Mills

Oelwein

Starmont

Union, LaPorte City

DISTRICT #6

Crestwood, Cresco

New Hampton

North Fayette Valley

Osage

Sumner-Fredericksburg

Waukon

DISTRICT #7

Beckman Catholic, Dyersville

Bellevue

Cascade, Western Dubuque

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg

Monticello

DISTRICT #8

Camanche

Durant

Northeast, Goose Lake

Regina, Iowa City

Tipton

DISTRICT #9

Mid-Prairie, Wellman

West Branch

West Liberty

Williamsburg

Wilton

DISTRICT #10

Central Lee, Donnellson

Danville

Louisa-Muscatine

Mediapolis

Van Buren Community

West Burlington

DISTRICT #11

Albia

Cardinal, Eldon

Chariton

Davis County, Bloomfield

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

Pella Christian

DISTRICT #12

Clarke, Osceola

Interstate 35, Truro

Pleasantville

Van Meter

West Central Valley, Stuart

DISTRICT #13

Colfax-Mingo

Des Moines Christian

PCM, Monroe

Roland-Story, Story City

South Hamilton, Jewell

West Marshall, State Center

DISTRICT #14

ACGC

Manson Northwest Webster

Panorama, Panora

South Central Calhoun

Southeast Valley

Woodward-Granger

DISTRICT #15

AHSTW, Avoca

Clarinda

Red Oak

Shenandoah

Treynor

Tri-Center, Neola

DISTRICT #16

East Sac County

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll

Missouri Valley

MVAOCOU

OABCIG

Underwood