Postseason Baseball Districts Released From IHSAA

June 22, 2020 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports 0
GHV's Kevin Meyers swings at a pitch. By: Zach Raulie

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released postseason district assignments Friday afternoon. Each district will be seeded in the coming weeks before the district tournaments. The winner of each district will play the winner of another district for a spot in the state tournament. The winner of district 1 will play the winner of district 2 and so-on.

Local Districts 

Class 2A District 3 – The winner will play the winner of Class 2A District 4 in Substate 2 

Forest City

GHV

North Union

Pocahontas Area

Emmetsburg

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

 

Class 1A District 3 – The winner will play the winner of Class 1A District 4 in Substate 2

AGWSR, Ackley

Central Springs

Lake Mills

Newman Catholic, Mason City

North Iowa, Buffalo Center

Northwood-Kensett

West Fork, Sheffield

West Hancock, Britt

Full Class 1A

DISTRICT #1
Akron-Westfield
Gehlen Catholic, LeMars
George-Little Rock
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
MMCRU
South O’Brien, Paullina
St. Mary’s, Remsen
Trinity Christian, Hull

DISTRICT #2
Alta/Aurelia
Bishop Garrigan, Algona – TIC West 
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
Harris-Lake Park
Newell-Fonda
Ridge View
St. Mary’s, Storm Lake
West Bend-Mallard

DISTRICT #3
AGWSR, Ackley
Central Springs – TIC East 
Lake Mills – TIC West
Newman Catholic, Mason City – TIC West 
North Iowa, Buffalo Center – TIC West 
Northwood-Kensett – TIC West 

West Fork, Sheffield – TIC West 

West Hancock, Britt – TIC West

DISTRICT #4
Ankeny Christian Academy
Baxter
BCLUW, Conrad
Collins-Maxwell
Colo-Nesco
Madrid
Ogden
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge

DISTRICT #5
Clarksville
Dunkerton
Janesville
Nashua-Plainfield – TIC East 
North Butler, Greene – TIC East 
Riceville
Rockford – TIC East 
Saint Ansgar – TIC East

DISTRICT #6
Central City
East Buchanan, Winthrop
Edgewood-Colesburg
Kee, Lansing
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi
MFL MarMac
South Winneshiek, Calmar
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction

DISTRICT #7
Alburnett
Calamus-Wheatland
Easton Valley
Marquette Catholic, Bellevue
Midland, Wyoming
North Cedar, Stanwood
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton
Springville

DISTRICT #8
Columbus Community
Highland, Riverside
Hillcrest Academy
Lisbon
Lone Tree
New London
Notre Dame, Burlington
Wapello
Winfield-Mt. Union

DISTRICT #9
Belle Plaine
Don Bosco, Gilbertville
Gladbrook-Reinbeck
GMG, Garwin
Grundy Center
Iowa Valley, Marengo
North Tama, Traer
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank

DISTRICT #10
B-G-M, Brooklyn
English Valleys, North English
H-L-V, Victor
Keota
Montezuma
Pekin
Sigourney
Tri-County, Thornburg

DISTRICT #11
Earlham
Lynnville-Sully
Martensdale-St. Marys
Melcher-Dallas
Murray
North Mahaska, New Sharon
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center
Twin Cedars, Bussey

DISTRICT #12
Central Decatur, Leon
Lamoni
Moravia
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove
Moulton-Udell
Mount Ayr
Seymour
Wayne, Corydon

DISTRICT #13
Bedford
CAM, Anita
East Union, Afton
Lenox
Nodaway Valley
Orient-Macksburg
Southwest Valley
Stanton

DISTRICT #14
East Mills
Exira-Elk Horn/Kimballton
Essex
Fremont-Mills, Tabor
Griswold
Riverside, Oakland
Sidney
St. Albert, Council Bluffs

DISTRICT #15
Ar-We-Va, Westside
Audubon
Boyer Valley, Dunlap
Coon Rapids-Bayard
Glidden-Ralston
IKM-Manning
Logan-Magnolia
Woodbine

DISTRICT #16
Hinton
Kingsley-Pierson
Lawton-Bronson
River Valley, Correctionville
West Harrison, Mondamin
West Monona, Onawa
Westwood, Sloan
Woodbury Central, Moville

Full Class 2A

DISTRICT #1

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids
Okoboji, Milford
Sibley-Ocheyedan
Spirit Lake
West Lyon, Inwood
Western Christian, Hull

DISTRICT #2

Cherokee, Washington
Sheldon
Sioux Center
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
Unity Christian, Orange City
West Sioux, Hawarden

DISTRICT #3

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows – NCC
Emmetsburg
Forest City – TIC West 
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – TIC West 
North Union – TIC West 
Pocahontas Area

DISTRICT #4

Aplington-Parkersburg
Denver
Dike-New Hartford
East Marshall, LeGrand
Hudson
South Hardin

DISTRICT #5

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
Jesup
North Linn, Troy Mills
Oelwein
Starmont
Union, LaPorte City

DISTRICT #6

Crestwood, Cresco
New Hampton
North Fayette Valley
Osage
Sumner-Fredericksburg
Waukon

DISTRICT #7

Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
Bellevue
Cascade, Western Dubuque
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
Monticello

DISTRICT #8

Camanche
Durant
Northeast, Goose Lake
Regina, Iowa City
Tipton

DISTRICT #9

Mid-Prairie, Wellman
West Branch
West Liberty
Williamsburg
Wilton

DISTRICT #10

Central Lee, Donnellson
Danville
Louisa-Muscatine
Mediapolis
Van Buren Community
West Burlington

DISTRICT #11

Albia
Cardinal, Eldon
Chariton
Davis County, Bloomfield
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Pella Christian

DISTRICT #12

Clarke, Osceola
Interstate 35, Truro
Pleasantville
Van Meter
West Central Valley, Stuart

DISTRICT #13

Colfax-Mingo
Des Moines Christian
PCM, Monroe
Roland-Story, Story City
South Hamilton, Jewell
West Marshall, State Center

DISTRICT #14

ACGC
Manson Northwest Webster
Panorama, Panora
South Central Calhoun
Southeast Valley
Woodward-Granger

DISTRICT #15

AHSTW, Avoca
Clarinda
Red Oak
Shenandoah
Treynor
Tri-Center, Neola

DISTRICT #16

East Sac County
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll
Missouri Valley
MVAOCOU
OABCIG
Underwood

 

 

 

 

