Buffalo Center Goes Forward With 4th of July Celebrations

North Iowa Betterment of Buffalo Center is going forward with 4th of July events including a parade and fireworks. Jerry Wiedemeier is one of the organizers.

Because of COVID-19 concerns there have been some adjustments made to the route according to Weidemeier.

The parade is not the only thing that will be happening on the 4th in Buffalo Center. Organizers have begun to lay the groundwork for a fireworks display that will take place near the football field.

Accommodations can be made for the elderly and handicapped during the event. The celebration is free and open to the public