SUNDAY TALK: Governor Reynolds Reflects on the Vice-Presidential Visit and Police Practice Reforms

It has been a very eventful week in north Iowa. Protests regarding Black Lives Matter, discussions on police practices and possible needed reforms, and a visit from the Vice President. All of these have dramatic impacts on our lives and play a role in the shaping of our future. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds was a part of the visit on Tuesday and she has been instrumental in the passage of police practice reforms into law.

Governor Reynolds took time out from her busy schedule to sit down with KIOW/KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor to review the week and to look back at the historic visit in Forest City in our Sunday Talk.