State Representative Tedd Gassman and the Iowa Legislature successfully concluded their legislative session after a pandemic delay midway through the calendar. In so doing, they had to renegotiate a state budget, pass school funding, and other very important items. Gassman felt that it was a good session, but difficult due to the disruption. He took a moment to sit down with KIOW/KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor to talk about it in our Sunday Talk.