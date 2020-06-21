Area Pools Open Up for Summer

Some local swimming pools have begun to open up for summer while still others remain closed, even for the season. In Buffalo Center, the pool opened after Governor Kim Reynolds lifted restrictions. While the pool is giving swimming lessons, the open swim hours are Monday through Friday from 1 pm to 5 pm and again from 6 pm to 8 pm. The weekend hours are different with Saturdays having open swim from 1 pm to 6 pm and Sundays from 1 pm to 8 pm.

The Kanawha City Pool remains closed and will for the duration of the season. Repairs necessitated that the pool stay closed while major work and repairs are done to the facility according to Kanawha Mayor Gloria Sobek.

The Lake Mills Community Pools are now open but are following certain guidelines. KIOW’s Renee Ingeldue reports.

Forest City pools have been undergoing some minor repairs with the hope of opening soon. Those interested in finding out when the pools will open should call City Hall.

The Britt Aquatic Center was scheduled to be opened by June 15th. The Britt City Council wanted to make sure that there were activities for area children to be active in during the summer. Other park programs are scheduled to open shortly as well.