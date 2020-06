After going through a public hearing on the project, Alliant Energy has begun construction on its offices in Britt. Alliant already has an office on James Street, but plans to move to the 34,000 square foot facility after completion in December. Britt City Administrator Debra Sawyer explains what the plans are.

Wind farm employees from the nearby Golden Plains Wind Farm will also be housed in the facility. The farm encompasses 25,000 acres and 82 wind turbines.