Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for the Area

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 11 pm tonight for the broadcast area. This includes the counties of Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, Wright, Kossuth, and Cerro Gordo in Iowa and Freeborn County in Minnesota.

Strong storms are forecast to develop late this afternoon and more so tonight. A few storms may be severe in producing damaging winds and perhaps large hail. An isolated tornado is possible. In addition, heavy rainfall is possible and may lead to rises in small creeks and streams. Further, localized flooding issues could result in areas that have seen heavier rainfall over the past few days.

Stay with KIOW and kiow.com for further details as they become available.