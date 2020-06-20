Worth County Closes County Lake Parks

Concerns of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases have forced several Worth County governmental bodies to close facilities. The worth County Board of Supervisors, the Sheriff’s Office, Public Health Department, Worth County Emergency Management, Northwood Fire Department, and the Worth County Conservation Department have all decided that park usage has reached a point where safety of Conservation Board Deputies and staff are no longer safe.

The overwhelming large crowds which have gotten a little out of control pose a health threat not only to employees, but to themselves. As a result, the lake parks and the Kuennen’s Quarry are now closed. Officials stress that this closure is not permanent. A plan for reopening later this summer is being designed and implemented for safety reasons.

The Conservation Board will notify everyone about the plans to reopen and the rules that must be followed as a result.